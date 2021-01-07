Vice President Mike Pence was furious with President Trump after Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol, a senior Republican senator said.

Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma told reporters that Mr. Pence was “very upset” with the president.

“I’ve known Mike Pence forever,” Mr. Inhofe told the Tulsa World. “I’ve never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him. He said, ‘After all the things I’ve done for (Mr. Trump).’”

The president pressured Mr. Pence repeatedly at a massive rally on Wednesday to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College results for President-elect Joseph R. Biden, due to alleged election fraud in several states. Mr. Pence said he didn’t have the legal authority to take such action with the vote-counting.

The vice president also reportedly urged the Pentagon to call out more National Guard troops when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, a directive normally given by the president.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.