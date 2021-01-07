Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday a bipartisan panel of lawmakers are discussing ways to probe the security breach that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The Kentucky Republican praised law enforcement for keeping lawmakers safe when pro-Trump protesters and agitators broke into the Capitol during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results, in an event that turned deadly with one woman shot and killed.

“Yesterday represented a massive failure of institutions, protocols, and planning that are supposed to protect the first branch of our federal government. A painstaking investigation and thorough review must now take place and significant changes must follow. Initial bipartisan discussions have already begun among committees of oversight and Congressional Leadership,” Mr. McConnell said in a statement.

He said the blame for the rioting lies with “unhinged criminals.”

“This fact does not and will not preclude our addressing the shocking failures in the Capitol’s security posture and protocols,” Mr. McConnell added.

