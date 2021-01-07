One of the most common symptoms among COVID-19 symptoms was the loss of smell and taste, and it took patients on average three weeks to recover these senses, according to a recent study published this week.

The loss of smell and taste, known as olfactory dysfunction, was reported in nearly 86% of patients with a mild form of the coronavirus disease. Only 4.5% to 6.9% of people with moderate-to-severe forms of disease experienced these symptoms, the study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine found.

“Olfactory dysfunction is more prevalent in mild COVID-19 forms than in moderate-to-critical forms, and 95% of patients recover their sense of smell at 6-months post-infection,” said lead author Dr. Jerome R. Lechien of Paris Saclay University.

Olfactory dysfunction lasted about 21 days, plus or minus 18 days. Out of the 1,916 patients with loss of taste and smell, 328 of them or 24% did not recover these senses 60 days after the onset of these symptoms.

The study included 2,581 COVID‐19 patients from 18 European hospitals. The researchers identified loss of taste and smell in 54.7% of mild cases of coronavirus and 36.6% in moderate-to-severe cases. At 60 days and 6 months, 15.3% and 4.7%, respectively, did not recover their sense of taste and smell.

