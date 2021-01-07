Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy on Thursday said a 7-foot non-scalable fence is being erected around the U.S. Capitol after protesters stormed the building Wednesday.

Officials began putting up the fence Thursday morning, Mr. McCarthy said during a press conference. It will enclose the Capitol, running along Constitution Avenue on the north, First Street NE on the east, Independence Avenue on the south, and in front of the Capitol Reflecting Pool on the west.

Mr. McCarthy also said 6,200 National Guard members from the District and nearby states will be deployed throughout the city this weekend.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police will be receiving assistance from law enforcement agencies in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware, he said.

The fence and law enforcement support will be in place “for no less than 30 days,” he said.

