House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined the growing calls for Vice President Mike Pence to immediately move to remove President Trump from office.

She said if Mr. Pence does not invoke the 25th Amendment the House will consider moving forward with Articles of Impeachment against the president.

“In calling for this seditious act, the President has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people,” the California Democrat said.

Demands to implement the 25th Amendment surged amongst Democrats after thousands of Trump supporters mobbed the Capitol on Wednesday.

