ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Two men were hospitalized after a stabbing outside the state Capitol.

The stabbing Wednesday afternoon occurred around the same time a small demonstration by supporters of President Donald Trump was held outside the building. Law enforcement sources told the Times-Union of Albany that the incident was connected to the protest. State police investigating the stabbing had not confirmed that Thursday.

Two men, aged 36 and 40, were hospitalized with injuries. Alexander S. Contompasis, 37, of nearby Rensselaer was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, according to state police.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Protesters gathered outside state capitols around the nation Wednesday and violent mob stormed the nation’s Capitol as Congress took up the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.