Two rioters whose images became emblematic of the chaos caused when pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday have identified themselves.

The heavily painted man who wore a horned hat and stood on the Senate dais and the man who put his feet up on the desk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have been named by media outlets.

The shirtless, heavily painted man was identified by The Arizona Republic as Jake Angeli, 32, a known presence at right-wing rallies in the state.

Dubbed the “Q Shaman,” he wears red, white and blue face paint and carries an American flag attached to a spear.

Mr. Angeli also told the Toronto Globe and Mail that police had stopped trying to block him and other protesters from entering the Capitol. He said the police politely asked him to leave, he told the paper.

In a 2020 interview with The Arizona Republic, Mr. Angeli said he uses the headgear to get people’s attention while promoting QAnon conspiracy theories.

He is also been a fixture — while in costume — at various pro-Trump demonstrations across the country.

Prior to joining the QAnon cause, Mr. Angeli was “a small-time actor, voice-over artist and singer,” according to Nick Martin, an editor at the informant.

Richard Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas, identified himself as the man photographed sitting with his feet up on the desk of Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, according to multiple media reports.

Mr. Barnett, 60, told an Arkansas television station that he had removed an envelope from Mrs. Pelosi‘s desk because he had bled on it.

“I put a quarter on the desk because I’m not a thief,” he told the station.

A vocal Trump and gun rights supporter, he has repeatedly claimed on social media that the election was stolen from President Trump.

A Facebook account in his name was locked or removed on Wednesday night, and a second account linked to Barnett was locked or removed Thursday morning.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.