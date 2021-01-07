PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A gun found in the pants pocket of a man after he was killed by police in Washington fits the make of the gun likely used to kill a man after a pro-Trump rally in Portland, Oregon, new reports indicate.

Portland police records released this week show the gun recovered from Michael Reinoehl in Lacey, Washington was an Inter Ordnance Hellcat .380-caliber pistol – one of three types of .380-caliber guns that ballistics tests indicate likely killed Aaron “Jay” Danielson, an Oregon States Police forensic scientist reported.

But, a full forensic examination of the gun hasn’t been completed yet, Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady said this week, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Reinoehl, 48, was accused of shooting Danielson, a follower of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, in Portland after a rally Aug. 29 in support of Trump. Danielson, 39, died from a bullet to the chest, an autopsy found.

Reinoehl, self-described antifa activist, fled and was killed five days later in Washington by a fugitive task force trying to arrest him in Danielson’s death. An autopsy found Reinoehl died from gunshot wounds to the head and upper torso.

