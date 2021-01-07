CLAIRFIELD, Tenn. (AP) - Officials are offering a reward for information about the poaching of an elk in an east Tennessee wildlife management area.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Wednesday that it has been unable to develop any leads in the illegal killing of an elk found Dec. 31 in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County.

A hunter found the carcass of the elk, which had been shot. Officers said parts of the elk had been removed, including the head, “leading them to believe it was likely an antlered bull,” the agency said in a statement.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has matched the reward money offered by the Pine Mountain Long Beards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Foundation and the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association, bringing the total reward money to $5,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for the killing.

