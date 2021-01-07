Richard Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas, has been identified as the supporter of President Trump pictured in a widely shared photograph taken Wednesday inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mr. Barnett, 60, was among throng of Trump supporters who breached the U.S. Capitol moments earlier after the president encouraged them to protest the outcome of his failed race for reelection.

A photographer for Getty captured Mr. Barnett, who also goes by “Bigo,” reclining on a chair in the House speaker’s office with one foot resting on a desk.

In a subsequent video interview uploaded to Twitter, Mr Barnett said that he took a letter from Mrs. Pelosi’s office and left a note on her desk, reading: “Nancy, Bigo was here, you b–-.”

Mr. Barnett identified himself to reporters after leaving the Capitol building. Some outlets in Arizona also recognized him from local protests.

Rep. Steve Womack, an Arkansas Republican who represents Mr. Barnett’s congressional district, said on social media he was “sickened” by his constituent’s actions.

“He must be held accountable and face the fullest extent of the law,” Mr. Womack said on Twitter. “This isn’t the American or Arkansas way.”

The FBI has asked for help identifying people who stormed the Capitol, which happened as Congress was meeting to count electoral votes affirming Mr. Trump’s loss to President-elect Joseph R. Biden. Four people died and dozens were arrested.

