Congress faces its second Electoral College challenge in the early morning hours Thursday as Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri objected to votes from Pennsylvania.

This second challenge comes after the certification process was derailed for hours by a mob that stormed the Capitol building and forced lawmakers, staffers, and reporters to evacuate and shelter in place for hours.

Despite pressure from both sides of the aisle to give up the futile attempt to challenge the election results, Mr. Hawley argued that he had to continue with his objection because of the violence that unfolded.

“What we are doing here tonight is actually very important because for those who have concerns about the integrity of our elections, those who have concerns about what happened in November, this is the appropriate means, this is the lawful place where those objections and concerns should be heard,” Mr. Hawley said from the Senate floor.

He specifically argued that Pennsylvania’s election was unconstitutional because it’s state legislature doesn’t allow for universal mail-in voting, which was extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s Supreme Court did not approve any legal challenges brought against its election process.

Mr. Perry said he had 80 members of the House signed onto his objection.

The objection triggers another two hours of debate in each chamber, but like Arizona, both chambers are set to staunchly reject the challenge.

No other states are expected to earn an objection from both a senator and a House member.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.