The Supreme Court rejected a case Thursday brought by a Texas Republican lawmaker to overturn President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s win.

The high court, in the order, noted the request to halt Vice President Mike Pence from moving forward with Congress’ certification of the 2020 election was denied.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, Texas Republican, had led the effort, asking the court to put the process on hold while cases worked their way through the courts.

Congress certified Mr. Biden’s win in the early morning hours Thursday after a group of Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol forcing lawmakers and staff to take shelter in a safe, undisclosed location.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.