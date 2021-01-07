Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler was assaulted at a restaurant Wednesday evening during a confrontation with protesters, police said.

According to local news reports, Mr. Wheeler was having dinner with a woman in the outdoor dining area of a northwest Portland restaurant when he was approached by a group of protesters.

“I think you need to leave,” Mr. Wheeler told one protester, who was recording the incident, according to footage posted on Twitter by a Defund the Police account.

“Are you comfortable?” the protester asked in the video. “I think you need to do your job as a f–ing mayor. I think you’re a disgrace. I think that everybody in this f–ing city thinks that you’re f–ing pathetic.”

“How old are you?” Mr. Wheeler asked the man. “I think you need to grow up.”

“You are going to be made to feel like the scum you are,” the man yelled.

One person punched Mr. Wheeler in the shoulder and then fled the scene, Portland Police told KATU, a local ABC affiliate. The reported contact was not captured in the video posted to Twitter, though Mr. Wheeler can be heard in another video posted by another anti-police account claiming that someone assaulted him, The Oregonian reported.

No arrests have yet been made. Police said the case is being investigated.

Mayoral spokesman Jim Middaugh said in a statement Thursday that a member of the group “started swatting at the mayor and made physical contact with him.”

“The mayor was not injured,” Mr. Middaugh said. “Restaurant staff persuaded the group to leave. Police arrived shortly after and the group dispersed. The mayor is committed to supporting local businesses and wants others to do the same. Given the tenor of political discourse nationally and locally, it’s not unusual for people to confront the Mayor and other elected officials in public. It’s part of the job. The Mayor will continue to support local restaurants and businesses as often as he can. He urges others to do the same.”

The confrontation came hours after pro-President Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington in clashes that led to one shooting death, three medical emergency deaths and more than 50 arrests.

*WARNING: VIDEOS CONTAIN GRAPHIC LANGUAGE*

“You comfortable, Tevis?” 🤣



Watch how Ted tries to age-check the unhappy citizen.



This is how the mayor of Portland gets treated when he leaves his hidey-holes. pic.twitter.com/8IJASJ35Ge — All-Time Blocks Leader 🏁🐍 (@MacSmiff) January 7, 2021

Yeah FU! I didn’t do shit. pic.twitter.com/AQH4jz0Bd5 — Cozca Ītzpāpālōtl (@cozca503) January 7, 2021

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.