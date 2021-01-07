Rep. Tim Ryan predicted late Wednesday that there will be firings or resignations within law enforcement after the U.S. Capitol Police was overrun by a mob that stormed the Capitol this week.

“I think it’s pretty clear that there’s going to be a number of people who are going to be without employment very, very soon,” the Ohio Democrat told reporters. “You can bet your ass we’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

Mr. Ryan, who chairs an appropriations subcommittee that oversees Capitol Police spending, said members of law enforcement were on the front lines and should be thanked for that, but said “there were some strategic mistakes from the very beginning.”

“There were clearly enormous strategic and planning failures by the Capitol Police, by the sergeant at arms, and anybody else who was a part of coordinating this effort here,” he said.

Mr. Ryan said people should have been better prepared given that President Trump had publicly encouraged his supporters to descend on Washington on Wednesday, when Congress was slated to count the Electoral College votes.

Mr. Ryan said there was not supposed to be anybody allowed that close to the Capitol.

“You would be reasonably close to be able to protest and express your view, but nobody belongs on the Capitol plaza,” he said. “Nobody ever goes on the Capitol steps. That is an illegal act.”

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said in a statement Thursday that the agency is investigating its security planning.

He said there was a plan in place to handle “anticipated First Amendment activities.”

“But make no mistake — these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior,” Mr. Sund said. “The actions of the USCP officers were heroic given the situation they faced, and I continue to have tremendous respect in the professionalism and dedication of the women and men of the United States Capitol Police.”After Mr. Trump spoke at a rally Wednesday, supporters stormed the Capitol and made it into lawmakers’ offices, prompting at least one armed standoff with law enforcement.

One woman was shot and killed in the melee. At least three other people died after suffering medical emergencies on or near the Capitol grounds, according to D.C. police.

Lawmakers were rushed away to secure locations but eventually returned to affirm President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s win in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

