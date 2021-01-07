President Trump will travel to Camp David this weekend as calls heat up for his removal from office, The Washington Times has learned.

A person familiar with the president’s travel plans confirmed that Mr. Trump will visit the seldom-used presidential retreat in Frederick County, Maryland. It’ll be the president’s second-to-last weekend in office before the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden on Jan. 20.

Democrats and some Republicans are raising calls for Mr. Trump to be impeached or removed from office via the 25th Amendment in the wake of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.