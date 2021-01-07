The Trump Organization’s TrumpStore.com has been taken offline by the e-commerce platform Shopify in response to the riots by angry Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

The link to the Trump store redirected on Thursday a webpage showing the message “Oops, something went wrong.”

Shopify made the decision to remove the website because it said President Trump violated its acceptable use policy that prohibits the promotion of organizations or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause, according to reports. The e-commerce website terminated stores affiliated with Mr. Trump on its platform.

Mr. Trump’s personal brand suffered several blows on Thursday with Facebook indefinitely booting the president from its platform, until at least when President-elect Joseph R. Biden takes office.

Other tech platforms took aggressive action against the president as well, including Twitter, which has enacted a lockout against Mr. Trump’s personal account, @realDonaldTrump.

