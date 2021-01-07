James Sinclair, a protester who police arrested and charged with a weapon violation just before Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, had a lengthy criminal history.

His rap sheet included arrests for DUI, theft and previous weapons violations.

The 38-year-old Pennsylvania man is one of 82 people arrested as angry supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol.

Washington Metropolitan Police arrested 68 people and the Capitol Police arrested another 14, the agencies said Thursday.

A Washington Times review of who was arrested found several people with lengthy criminal histories.

Marsha Murphy, a 50-year-old Arizona woman, was charged with entering the Capitol unlawfully during and a curfew violation.

Her husband, Kevin Murphy, confirmed her arrest to The Times.

“I was very unhappy she was arrested,” he said. “She made me a promise that she wouldn’t be out after dark. Bad things happen after dark. Bad things happened here.”

Mr. Murphy said authorities have not provided any updates on her case or even where she is being detained. She was transferred to an unknown location, he said.

Ms. Murphy previously was arrested for assault under the name Marsha Shipp and for aggravated assault and criminal trespass under the name Marsha Smart, according to a review of court records. She pled no contest to the aggravated assault charge and the other charges were dropped.

That pales compared to Mr. Sinclair’s rap sheet.

His arrest history dates back to 2009 and includes a DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by mail and theft by false impression.

Washington police say he was carrying brass knuckles, which are illegal in Washington. A Washington judge banned him from the city and released him.

His Facebook page is littered with pro-Trump posts, including photos from Wednesday’s “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot.

“Freedom!!!!!!! It’s 1776, the American people have had ears and eyes. We will not accept this fraudulent election,” he wrote on Facebook.

Christopher Alberts, 33, of Maryland, was charged with one count of carrying or having access to firearms or ammunition, according to a police report.

He has several arrests in New Jersey, including unsafe operation of a vehicle, multiple counts of careless driving, operating a motor vehicle while in possession of narcotics, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and marijuana possession.

Those arrested largely face local D.C. charges, but federal prosecutors are expected to file at least 15 criminal charges against some of the extremists who overran the Capitol, said U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Micheal Sherwin.

Mr. Sherwin said one man who was arrested had a military semi-automatic rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails “that were ready to go.”

Other charges specifically related to the siege at the Capitol include unlawful entry, firearms charges, and as well as stealing property.

“There was a large amount of pilfering at the Capitol,” Mr. Sherwin told reporters. “Materials were stolen.”

Those cases will be on top of the 40 cases filed in the District of Columbia Superior Court over the past 36 hours, going back to the clashes that occurred Tuesday night before the Capitol was looted.

“That’s a good start, but in no regard is that the end, this is just the beginning,” Mr. Sherwin said of the initial cases.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.