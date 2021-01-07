President Trump‘s legal team withdrew their lawsuits contesting the November election against Georgia officials on Thursday, state officials announced.

The move was made a day before they were scheduled to present evidence of alleged election fraud in court, and one day after Congress certified President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s win following a riot inside the U.S. Capitol.

“Rather than presenting their evidence and witnesses to a court and to cross-examination under oath, the Trump campaign wisely decided the smartest course was to dismiss their frivolous cases,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

He added that “spreading disinformation” is “dangerous and wrong.”

Mr. Raffensperger, a Republican, has publicly feuded with Mr. Trump, releasing a phone call of the two men earlier this month where the president said he wanted to find more than 11,000 votes in the Peach State. That’s about the same margin by which he lost the state.

Mr. Trump‘s campaign has argued massive mail-in voting led to widespread election fraud, including dead people voting in the state.

Georgia election officials, though, have denied any widespread fraud and have conducted a hand-recount.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.