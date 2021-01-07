The nation’s largest social media companies took unprecedented action to collectively silence President Trump and remove him from their platforms amid the violence at the Capitol from his angry supporters.

Mr. Trump‘s years-long feud with Big Tech culminated in Twitter and Facebook collectively barring him from their platforms and removing some of his content during his final days in office.

Twitter locked Mr. Trump‘s account, @realDonaldTrump, on Wednesday evening and set a 12-hour deadline for him to delete posts that the company said had violated its policies. On Thursday morning, Twitter said the offending tweets had been deleted.

When Twitter locked Mr. Trump‘s account, it warned that future violations of its rules by Mr. Trump would yield a “permanent suspension” from its platform.

“We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter,” said Twitter via its @TwitterSafety account. “We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary.”

Facebook enacted a similar policy, however, it did not explicitly require Mr. Trump to take action to regain access to his account. Facebook booted Mr. Trump from its platform for 24 hours and the Facebook-owned Instagram did likewise.

Both Twitter and Facebook also removed posts from Mr. Trump, including a video message that told his supporters outside the Capitol to “go home” and that they were “very special.” The Google-owned YouTube also took down Mr. Trump‘s video message to supporters.

Prior to the attack on the Capitol, Mr. Trump railed against Big Tech companies at a rally with his supporters in Washington, D.C.

“All of these tech monopolies are going to abuse their power and interfere in our elections and it has to be stopped and the Republicans have to get a lot tougher and so should the Democrats,” Mr. Trump said on Wednesday. “They should be regulated, investigated, and brought to justice under the fullest extent of the law.”

Mr. Trump‘s social media accounts were expected to face more restrictions after he exited office, but Wednesday’s events prompted Twitter and its counterparts to take action sooner than they previously signaled. Twitter, for example, afforded public-interest exceptions to Mr. Trump‘s content for people to see posts from public officials, but the company said in November those exceptions will not exist when he exits the White House.

