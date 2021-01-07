The U.S. Treasury this week said it began sending millions of coronavirus relief payments in the form of prepaid debit cards.

The distribution of 8 million stimulus payments as prepaid debit cards follows the payments already directly deposited and the ongoing mailing of paper checks.

The cards can be used to make purchases online or in stores anywhere Visa Debit cards are accepted, to get cash from in-network ATMs, to transfer funds to a personal bank account or to obtain a replacement card if needed without additional fees. Cardholders will be able to check their card balance online, on an app or through their phones.

The card will be sent in a white envelope with the treasury’s seal and has the Visa name on the front of the card and the issuing bank name, MetaBank, N.A. on the back. Each mailing will include instructions on how to securely activate and use the card.

Some people who received stimulus payments by paper check the first time might receive a prepaid debit card for the second round while some people who received a card might receive a paper check.

