The White House condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol “in the strongest possible terms” on Thursday, a day after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the building, encouraged by the president.

“We grieve for the loss of life and those injured,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “What we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters undermining the legitimate First Amendment rights of the many thousands who came to peacefully have their voices heard in the nation’s capital.”

Although the statement didn’t come from Mr. Trump, it was the first condemnation by the White House of the deadly assault Wednesday that came after the president had urged supporters at a massive rally to march on the Capitol.

“The violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way,” Ms. McEnany said. “We condemn it, the president and this administration, in the strongest possible terms.”

She said those who broke the law “should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

During the hours-long disturbances, a woman was shot and killed by police, three other people died from medical emergencies, dozens of police officers were injured and more than 60 people were arrested. The president wanted Congress to stop counting the Electoral College results certifying the victory of President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“Those who violently besieged our Capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for,” Ms. McEnany said. “The core value of our administration is the idea that all citizens have the right to live in safety, peace and freedom.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.