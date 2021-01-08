President-elect Joseph R. Biden plans to release all doses of the coronavirus vaccine as president, replacing the Trump administration’s policy of holding back half of the supply to guarantee the second dose is available.

Mr. Biden’s team plans to detail the plan after the president-elect is sworn on Jan. 20, according to the plan first reported by CNN.

“The president-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible,” transition spokesman T.J. Ducklo told the outlet. “He supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans’ arms now.”

Approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna require two doses given 21 days and 28 days apart, respectively.

Mr. Trump’s team, Operation Warp Speed, is holding back half of the supply of doses to ensure the second shot is available after the first one.

But some experts say the crisis has gotten so bad that the initial supply should be given immediately instead of waiting for manufacturing to ramp up. Countries like the U.K. are employing that strategy, delaying the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine by up to 12 weeks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration opposes any riff on the dosing schedule that was proven in human trials. And right now, the main problem is getting doses that are available into arms — a federal tracker says nearly 6 million of the 21 million distributed doses have been administered.

The Biden team is likely banking on an uptick in manufacturing cadence to carry out its plan. Mr. Biden has pledged to use the Defense Production Act to compel private industry to produce needed supplies.

