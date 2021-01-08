Recently sworn-in West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans was arrested Friday on federal charges for breaking into the U.S. Capitol, according to several news outlets.

A video of Mr. Evans‘ arrest was tweeted Friday afternoon by WSAZ-TV.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced earlier at a press conference that Mr. Evans is being charged with unlawfully entering a restricted area.

The Republican delegate live-streamed himself on social media invading the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon but later deleted the video.

Mr. Evans has rejected several lawmakers’ claims that he should resign for participating in the insurrection. His attorney John Bryan released a statement Thursday explaining that Mr. Evans was an “independent activist and journalist.”

“Given the sheer size of the group walking in, Evans had no choice but to enter,” Mr. Bryant said. “Evans continued to film once inside. His footage showed that members of the public were already inside the Capitol by the time he entered. Evans‘ footage shows no riotous behavior taking place at that time. Protesters can be seen calmly walking around.”

Mr. Evans, a first-time officer holder, represents a part of Wayne County in the state’s 19th House of Delegates District.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.