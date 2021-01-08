The country’s top border official warned migrants Friday against joining a new caravan reportedly forming in Central America, ahead of the change in administrations, saying the U.S. will block their entry no matter who’s in charge here.

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said the journey the migrants would take is “deadly,” and told them they’ll be putting their lives in the hands of smugglers who view them as commodities, not lives.

That’s all compounded by the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

“Migrant caravan groups will not be allowed to make their way north in violation of the sovereignty, standing public health orders, and immigration laws of the respective nations throughout the region,” he said in a statement aimed at “those considering joining” a caravan.

Reports of new caravans have been circulating since early December, setting up an early challenge for the incoming Biden administration.

U.S. officials say President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s promises of erasing the get-tough Trump approach are at least party responsible for a recent uptick in the number of people trying to cross.

