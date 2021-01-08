The country is almost perfectly divided over the question of whether President Trump should be forced from office immediately, according to a new poll released Friday evening, in the wake of this week’s attack on the Capitol.

While 63% of those surveyed by the Marist Poll say Mr. Trump bears a great deal or good amount of blame for the assault on Congress, only 48% say steps should be taken to remove him from office before his term is up Jan. 20. That’s almost the same as the 49% who say he should remain.

Mr. Trump’s approval rating was 38% in the poll.

The PBS NewsHouse/Marist Poll was conducted Thursday and included 875 adults.

