President Trump, under siege for his conduct as the end of his presidency nears, said Friday that his followers will be a political force for years to come.

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Congressional Democrats are conferring on Friday whether to move forward with impeachment proceedings against the president if his Cabinet doesn’t remove him from office. The president’s term ends in less than two weeks, on Jan. 20.

Some Republicans, such as Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, are not ruling out an impeachment effort.

Lawmakers in both parties are blaming Mr. Trump for inciting the violence and destruction at the Capitol on Wednesday, when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the building. People assaulted police, ransacked offices and forced lawmakers to stop counting the Electoral College results that confirmed the victory of President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

A Capitol Police officer has died from injuries in the attack, and a female Trump supporter was shot and killed by police. Three other people died from medical emergencies, and at least 82 people have been arrested.

Russell Moore, president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, responded to the president in a tweet, “Mr. President, people are dead. The Capitol is ransacked. There are 12 dangerous days for our country left. Could you please step down and let our country heal?”

