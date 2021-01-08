The FBI raided the homes and offices of several Republican lawmakers in Nashville Friday morning.

Agents hit the Cordell Hull legislative building before 8 a.m. and began searching the office of former state House Speaker Glen Casada. Other agents stood watch outside the office of Republican state Rep. Kent Calfee, according to The Tennessean newspaper.

Earlier, the FBI searched the homes of notable GOP figures such as former House Speaker Glen Casada, as well as state Reps. Robin Smith and Todd Warner, along with the homes of some “current and former staff member,” the newspaper reported citing unnamed sources.

Mr. Casada had resigned from his position last year after the House Republican Caucus hit him with a no-confidence vote.

The reason for the raids was not immediately disclosed by the FBI or the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

David Boling, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Nashville, told The Washington Times the raids were unrelated to the riot and chaos at the U.S. Capitol in Washington this week.

“There has been a lot of speculation about that but this is an unrelated matter,” Mr. Boling said.

He declined to provide further information.

