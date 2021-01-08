The FBI has uncovered no evidence that supporters of the Antifa movement were involved in the pro-Trump riot at this U.S. Capitol, a bureau official said Friday.

The announcement debunks claims pushed forward by some right-wing pundits and politicians that the anarchist movement’s supporters were part of the angry mob that stormed the Capitol.

During a press briefing Friday, a reporter asked if Antifa activists had disguised themselves as Trump supporters during the riot.

“We have no indication of that at this time,” Washington Field Office assistant director Steven D’Antuono said.

Mr. D’Antuono’s statement supports comments made Thursday by Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin. Mr. Sherwin said he also saw no evidence Antifa was involved in the riot.

Still, some Trump allies, far-right journalists and politicians have peddled baseless theories about Antifa participation in the riot.

