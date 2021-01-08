President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Friday he’s glad President Trump won’t be attending his inauguration on Jan. 20.

“One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on,” Mr. Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. “It’s a good thing, him not showing up.”

Mr. Biden had said last month that it would be good for the country if Mr. Trump showed up to be part of the peaceful transfer of power.

He said Friday that things have changed because the president has exceeded Mr. Biden’s own “worst notions” about him.

“He’s been an embarrassment to the country — embarrassed us around the world,” he said. “Not worthy to hold that office.”

Mr. Biden said Vice President Mike Pence is welcome to attend and that he’d be honored to have Mr. Pence there.

Mr. Trump said earlier Friday he would not be attending.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are all expected to attend.

Former President Jimmy Carter, 96, is not attending — the first time he’ll have missed an inauguration ceremony since his own swearing-in in 1977. Mr. Carter’s team said he and former first lady Rosalynn Carter wish Mr. Biden well.

