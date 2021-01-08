President-elect Joseph R. Biden said it’s up to Congress whether lawmakers pursue impeaching President Trump.

“That’s a decision for the Congress to make - I’m focused on my job,” Mr. Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday.

“I think it’s important we get on with the business of getting him out of office — the quickest way that that will happen is us being sworn in on the 20th,” he said. “What action happens before or after that is a judgment for the Congress to make.”

Mr. Biden said if it were six months earlier, options like impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment should be on the table to get Mr. Trump out of office as quickly as possible.

“But I am focused now on us taking control as president and vice president on the 20th and to get our agenda moving as quickly as we can,” he said.

Mr. Biden said he’s focused on the coronavirus, vaccines and economic growth and that Congress should be prepared to move quickly on those fronts.

“They’re going to have to be ready to hit the ground running,” he said.

House Democrats are preparing articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump.

The president fired up supporters on Wednesday before a pro-Trump mob overran police to storm and occupy the U.S. Capitol.Mr. Biden said the Justice Department should treat the offenders as domestic terrorists.

“They should be prosecuted,” he said. “This had the active encouragement of a sitting president of the United States.”

Lawmakers had been gathered to count the Electoral College votes affirming Mr. Biden’s win over Mr. Trump.

