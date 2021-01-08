Retired police officer Paul Beakman Jr. enthusiastically voted for President Trump in November after being moved to tears by the outpouring of respect and support he felt for law enforcement.

But after pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S Capitol Wednesday, resulting in the death of a fellow officer, Mr. Beakman says he regrets his vote for the president.

“For [Mr. Trump] to go out and say he backs the blue and is pro-police and then see those thugs viciously attack the men and women in uniform who were just trying to do their job, it’s disgusting,” he told The Washington Times.

“It’s bad enough that there have been attacks on law enforcement from the left and now they have it from the right,” he continued. “Our nation’s leader incited the violence and someone needs to be held accountable and it’s him.”

The National Police Association this summer became the first law enforcement organization to endorse Mr. Trump. In its July endorsement, the organization hailed the president’s “steadfast and very public support for our men and women on the front lines.”

But the group appeared to back away from its support from Mr. Trump after the mayhem at the Capitol.

NAPO Executive Director Bill Johnson told the Times Friday that the endorsement was about the Republican stance on law enforcement, not about Mr. Trump himself.

“The endorsement process was an endorsement of the Republican Party’s platform on law enforcement issues, not a personality contest,” Mr. Johnson said.

Police unions and officers this year mobilized like never before to endorse Mr. Trump. Even police unions that never before endorsed a candidate, urged its members to vote for the president.

That support now appears irrevocably fractured after U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday night as a result of injuries sustained during the Capitol siege.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, the Capitol Police said.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said officers were “actively attacked” with metal pipes and other weapons.

More than 50 Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers suffered injuries during the attack.

“Several officers” were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

“They were determined to enter the Capitol Building by causing great damage,” Chief Sund said of the protesters.

