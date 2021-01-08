SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - A man wanted for a 2019 murder in Saginaw was found dead a day later Friday, the victim of multiple gunshots, police said.

Police found the body of Joseph Black, 25, in a Saginaw park and were treating his death as a homicide, state police Lt. Lizabeth Rich said.

No other details were released.

The Saginaw major crimes unit appealed to the public Thursday for help in finding Black, who was charged in a 2019 homicide and wanted in another shooting.

Black was accused in the December 2019 fatal shooting of Richard Townsend Jr., 26, in Buena Vista Township.

