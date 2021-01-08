A man who was photographed with his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Friday, the Justice Department said.

Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, is believed to be the first person to be publicly charged with federal crimes arising from Wednesday’s mayhem at the Capitol.

By Friday afternoon 13 people, including Mr. Barnett had been charged in federal court relating to the Capitol siege.

Also charged was Lonnie Coffman of Alabama, who prosecutors say had 11 Molotov cocktails and an unknown number of firearms in his vehicle. He is charged with possession of an unregistered firearm and carrying a pistol without a license.

“The lawless destruction of the U.S. Capitol building was an attack against one of our Nation’s greatest institutions,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin.

Mr. Barnett, who was taken into custody Friday morning, is charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property, the official said. The theft charge is related to an envelope he allegedly took from the desk of Ms. Pelosi, California Democrat.

If convicted he could face up to 35 years in prison, based on the federal criminal code.

Images of Mr. Barnett were splashed across social media and newspapers as chaos erupted inside the Capitol while lawmakers met to certify the results of the election. Rioters stormed the building after a rally by President Trump whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

Mr. Barnett, who goes by the nickname Bigo, told a reporter with The New York Times that he didn’t steal the envelope, but took it because he bled on it. He said he left a quarter as payment.

“I put a quarter on her desk, even though she ain’t f–ing worth it, and left her a note on her desk that says, ‘Nancy, Bigo was here, you b–-,’” he told the paper.

Others charged Friday include:

- Cleveland Meredith, who was charged with making interstate threats against Ms. Pelosi.

- Mark Leffingwell, who was charged with assault on a federal officer for allegedly striking an office in the helmet and chest.

- Christopher Alberts of Maryland, who was charged with carrying a handgun and ammunition on the grounds of the Capitol.

The remaining eight individuals are charged with a variety of offenses, including remaining on restricted grounds and unlawful entry.

