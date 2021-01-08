A man who was photographed with his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Friday, according to a Justice Department official.

Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette Arkansas, is believed to be the first person to be publicly charged with federal crimes arising from Wednesday’s mayhem at the Capitol.

Mr. Barnett, who was taken into custody Friday morning, is charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property, the official said. The theft charge is related to an envelope he allegedly took from the desk of Ms. Pelosi, California Democrat.

If convicted he could face up to 35 years in prison, based on the federal criminal code.

Images of Mr. Barnett were splashed across social media and newspapers as chaos erupted inside the Capitol while lawmakers met to certify the results of the election. Rioters stormed the building after a rally by President Trump whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

Mr. Barnett, who goes by the nickname Bigo, told a reporter with The New York Times that he didn’t steal the envelope, but took it because he bled on it. He said he left a quarter as payment.

“I put a quarter on her desk, even though she ain’t f–king worth it, and left her a note on her desk that says, ‘Nancy, Bigo was here, you b–-,’” he told the paper.

