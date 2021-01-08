Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley told fellow Republicans Thursday that President Trump’s actions since his reelection loss to President-elect Joseph R. Biden “will be judged harshly by history,” according to reports.

“President Trump has not always chosen the right words. He was wrong with his words in Charlottesville, and I told him so at the time,” Ms. Haley told a Republican National Committee dinner in Florida, Fox News and Politico reported. “He was badly wrong with his words yesterday. And it wasn’t just his words. His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.”

“It’s deeply disappointing,” she continued. “And it’s a real shame, because I am one who believes our country made some truly extraordinary gains in the last four years. President Trump and Republicans deserve great credit for that,” she said, according to excerpts. “We should not shy away from our accomplishments.”

Ms. Haley, a former South Carolina governor who supported Mr. Trump’s reelection and spoke at the Republican National Convention in August, was speaking a day after a mob of Trump supporters who falsely believe he won the election stormed the Capitol building and temporarily halted a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College votes Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Trump was widely accused of adding fuel to fire after he repeated his claims of a stolen election while the chaos unfolded. The day’s events ended with the shooting death of one woman, the death of one Capitol Police officer, three medical emergency deaths and the arrests of at least 80 people.

Multiple Trump administration officials have resigned in the aftermath, and Democrats are calling for the president’s removal from office.

Ms. Haley called the riot “un-American” but said it shouldn’t define the country.

“Let us not be defined by yesterday,” she said, Fox reported. “Let us be defined by the choices and decisions we make starting tonight.”

“If we are the party of personal responsibility, we need to take personal responsibility,” she said. “We can and should talk about our major differences. But we must stop turning the American people against each other — and this Republican Party must lead the way.”

“This Republican Party is a home for anyone, because we stand for the principles that matter to everyone. This is not the time to abandon those principles. It is the time to proclaim them, proudly, from the suburbs to the cities to the farms all across the country,” she said, Politico reported.

