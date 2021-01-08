House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday her colleagues have decided to move forward with impeaching President Trump for a second time if he does not resign.

After an hours long meeting, the California Democrat said members of Congress hope Mr. Trump will resign but if not, they’ll move forward on their own.

“I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment. Accordingly, the House will preserve every option – including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment,” she announced.

Under the 25th Amendment a president can be removed from office should the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet agree — or, alternatively, the vice president and another body that Congress designates for the purpose of determining a president’s fitness.

Mr. Raskin’s legislation would establish that alternative body. It would be comprised of doctors and former statesmen, such as ex-presidents, all named by the top leaders in Congress.

Getting that legislation approved in the time before Mr. Trump leaves is likely impossible, given the Senate isn’t slated to reconvene in full until just before the inauguration. And even then, Vice President Mike Pence would still have to pull the trigger on ousting his boss.

