House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she spoke to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about preventing President Trump from using nuclear launch codes if necessary.

In a letter to fellow lawmakers, Mrs. Pelosi also said there was “growing momentum” around invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump from office before the end of his term.

“This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike,” wrote Mrs. Pelosi in the “Dear Colleague” letter. “The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy.”

Mrs. Pelosi said that she and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer “placed a call” with Vice President Mike Pence regarding removing Mr. Trump from office and are awaiting a response.

