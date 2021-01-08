A top adviser to President Trump on Friday called Democrats “jackals” for moving forward with another impeachment effort.

“Donald J. Trump is the greatest president in modern history. He’s done a great job,” White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said on Fox Business. “And what you see now are simply jackals doing what they’ve been doing for the last four years, trying to overthrow a duly elected president.”

House Democrats plan to introduce articles of impeachment on Monday, including one accusing the president of “incitement of insurrection.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged the president to resign over this week’s storming of the Capitol by his supporters or be impeached.

Mr. Navarro said he plans to remain on the job until Jan. 20, Mr. Trump’s last day in office.

