By Seth McLaughlin - The Washington Times - Friday, January 8, 2021

Ronna McDaniel was unanimously reelected Friday as chair of the Republican National Committee.

Mrs. McDaniel, who had the support of President Trump, faced no opposition at the RNC’s winter meeting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide