FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police have charged three men in the 2019 slaying of a Franklin County man.

State police said Samuel Payne, 37, of Frankfort, Damaja Hardy, 19, of Simpsonville, and Kendrick Bixler, 19, of Lawrenceburg, have each been charged with one count of murder.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies said they found 73-year-old Ronald Thornton suffering from life-threatening injuries in his home on Oct. 1, 2019.

Deputies went to the home after a hang-up call was received. Thornton was later pronounced dead at the scene.

On Nov. 26, 2019, a juvenile was arrested and charged with murder in Thornton’s death.

Details surrounding the investigation weren’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether Payne, Hardy or Bixler have attorneys who would comment on their behalf.

