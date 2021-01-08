President Trump confirmed Friday that he will skip the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden, following reports that Vice President Mike Pence will attend the ceremony.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

He will be only the fourth president in history not to attend his successor’s inauguration, and the first since 1869, after the impeachment of Andrew Johnson.

In a video address Thursday night in which he finally acknowledged Mr. Biden’s victory, the president said, “This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

“My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power,” he said.

But that won’t include him watching Mr. Biden take the oath of office.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.