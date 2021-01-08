Twitter suspended the accounts of Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, and Sidney Powell, pro-Trump lawyer.

Twitter said it barred the accounts because of policies preventing the encouragement of coordinated harmful acts.

“The accounts have been suspended in line with our policy on Coordinated Harmful Activity,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content.”

QAnon is a movement that the FBI labeled in 2019 as posing a domestic terrorism threat and including conspiracy theory-driven extremists.

Twitter’s action to remove the prominent Trump supporters from its platform is the latest in a series of moves it took involving pro-Trump voices in the aftermath of violence at the Capitol this week. Twitter temporarily locked Mr. Trump out of his Twitter account earlier this week. After deleting tweets that the company said violated its policies, Mr. Trump’s access was restored.

Prominent conservative commentators have claimed in recent days that they are losing Twitter followers in large numbers, with some alleging that Twitter is deleting their following.

Asked about the accusations, a Twitter spokesperson flagged the company’s approach to combating accounts engaged in platform manipulation and spam.

“As part of our work to protect the integrity of the conversation on Twitter, we regularly challenge accounts to confirm account details such as email and phone number,” said a Twitter spokesperson earlier on Friday. “Until the accounts confirm additional account information, they are in a locked state and do not count towards follower counts.”

