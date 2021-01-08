WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Two men are charged with murder in connection with a North Carolina home invasion in December, police said.

Winston-Salem police said Danien Daeron Jordan, 19, was taken into custody on Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Police had already charged Dejunte Dequan Moore, 21, with murder, burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators learned that several people forced their way into a home and held the occupants at gunpoint on Dec. 27 with intentions of robbing them. Police said Robert Pedro Singletary, 41 and who lived nearby, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

