Virginia Senate Democrats are demanding Republican gubernatorial hopeful Sen. Amanda Chase resign for participating in the march to the U.S. Capitol, where a mob stormed the building.

“As we all watched in shock and disbelief at the insurrection in Washington, D.C., Sen. and gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase was horrifyingly empowering a failed coup d’état,” the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus said in a statement Friday. “For someone who defends herself and the insurrectionists she calls ‘patriots’ with the Constitution, she either willfully or unwittingly doesn’t understand what her sworn oath to defend it actually means.”

The caucus said she needs to step down because she “galvanized domestic terrorists” and failed to demonstrate “good judgment” and “leadership.”

The Democrats’ demand comes the same day Facebook suspended Ms. Chase‘s official account for 60 days after flagging two of her posts claiming Antifa was part of the riot at the Capitol.

“Facebook continues to restrict free speech,” Ms. Chase posted on her personal Facebook page Friday. “Because what I have to say does not fit their narrative my Senator Amanda Chase page has been silenced for 60 days. We no longer have free speech here in America.”

The senator, who represents Chesterfield County outside of Richmond, is one of two central Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidates. Her main rival, former House Speaker Kirk Cox, has denounced the siege and avowed Joseph R. Biden as the incoming president.

Facebook and Instagram suspended President Trump’s accounts on Thursday at least until the Jan. 20 Inauguration.

