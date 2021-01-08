The White House on Friday criticized Democrats’ effort to impeach President Trump a second time as “politically motivated” and divisive.

“As President Trump said yesterday, this is a time for healing and unity as one nation,” said White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere. “A politically motivated impeachment against a president with 12 days remaining in his term will only serve to further divide our great country.”

House Democrats conferred for more than three hours Friday and tentatively agreed to introduce articles of impeachment next week over the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska added her voice on Friday to the growing list of Republicans calling for Mr. Trump to leave office early, before his term ends on Jan. 20.

“I want him to resign. I want him out,” she told the Anchorage Daily News. “He has caused enough damage.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.