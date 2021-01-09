Apple is blocking Parler, the anti-Big Tech social media platform, from its App Store.

The decision to bar Parler will make the app unavailable for download from Apple’s App Store onto Apple devices.

“Apple will be banning Parler until we give up free speech, institute broad and invasive policies like Twitter and Facebook and we become a surveillance platform by pursuing guilt of those who use Parler before innocence,” wrote John Matze, Parler CEO, on Parler.

“They claim it is due to violence on the platform. The community disagrees as we hit number 1 on their store today. The same day “Hang Mike Pence”, a disgusting violent suggestion, was trending nationally on Twitter. Displaying the horrible double standard Apple and their big tech pack apply to the community.”

Mr. Matze wrote that his company would share more details about its future plans soon, saying “we have many options.”

Apple previously told Parler it received complaints about content on Parler including material being used to plan, coordinate, and facilitate illegal activity in Washington, D.C., on January 6, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Apple’s subsequent suspension of Parler came after it asked Parler to make changes to its content-moderation practices. Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Apple’s decision comes after Google similarly suspended the Parler app from its Google Play Store.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.