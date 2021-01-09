RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A man was shot and killed Saturday during a traffic stop after authorities say he led troopers on a chase, displayed a firearm and refused troopers’ verbal commands, the Virginia State Police said.

A Virginia State Police news release said that a trooper spotted the man’s car going 98 mph (158 kph) in a 65 mph (104 kph) zone on Interstate 64 in Henrico County northwest of Richmond.

The State Police say the driver of the vehicle refused to stop after a trooper followed and activated his emergency lights and siren. Investigators say the driver sped away at more than 120 mph (193 mph). Authorities say the driver then tried to make a U-turn but ran off the interstate and became stuck in a median.

Two troopers approaching the man’s vehicle repeatedly told him to exit his vehicle and show his hands, according to the release. Authorities say the driver was shot and killed after displaying a firearm. State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in an email that both troopers fired their weapons.

Neither the man’s nor the troopers’ identity was immediately released, nor were the races of those involved. Geller said the man’s race and other identifying information would be disclosed after notification of next of kin.

The troopers, who weren’t injured, have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation in accordance with the department’s policy.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.