Saturday, January 9, 2021

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A large rock peace sign on a hill overlooking downtown Missoula was temporarily defaced with a swastika, officials with the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center said.

City workers alerted the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center about the swastika on Friday, Missoula television station KECI-TV reported. The center owns the land, and center volunteers promptly dismantled the Nazi symbol.

The large white rock peace sign has been a Waterworks Hill landmark for years. The center volunteers also worked to improve the peace sign once they were done removing the vandalism.

