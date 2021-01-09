ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities are investigating after two people were killed in St. Louis County.

Police with the county’s north precinct responded Friday night to a report of a shooting and found a man lying on the pavement and woman in a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police didn’t immediately release their names or information about a potential suspect.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.