Chairmen of the Republican Attorneys General Association and its policy arm, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, are reviewing a robocall made in the latter’s name urging people to march on the U.S. Capitol.

The phone calls, which were placed the day before supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, claimed to be coming from the Rule of Law Defense Fund, or RLDF, NBC News reported.

“At 1 p.m., we will march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal,” the robocall said, according to NBC News. “We are hoping patriots like you will join us to continue to fight to protect the integrity of our elections.”

The prerecorded message said the call was paid for and authorized by the RLFD, according to NBC. The heads of the that group and its parent organization have since denied involvement, however.

“I was unaware of unauthorized decisions made by RLDF staff with regard to this week’s rally,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, the newly elected chairman of the RLDF, said Friday.

“Despite currently transitioning into my role as the newly elected chairman of RLDF, it is unacceptable that I was neither consulted about nor informed of those decisions. I have directed an internal review of this matter,” Mr. Marshall added, Alabama’s WSFA-12 reported.

A spokesperson for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, the chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association, similarly denied he knew about the robocalls before they were placed.

“Attorney General Carr has been working diligently to determine how this situation occurred and ensure that it does not happen again,” said spokesperson Katie Byrd, NBC reported. “The stance of the protestors was not consistent with Attorney General Carr’s position on election fraud. And, as he has been saying since moments after seeing news break, the violence and destruction we saw at the U.S. Capitol is unacceptable and un-American.”

The robocalls neither advocated violence nor encouraged storming the Capitol, NBC reported.

Mr. Trump and other Republicans had been urging supporters of the president to protest this week when Congress was set to count electoral votes effectively ending his failed reelection bid.

Trump supporters according rallied near the White House on Wednesday to hear speeches from the president and others before marching to the Capitol, storming the complex and breaching security.

Five people died, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and dozens of people caught brazenly participating in the seize have since been hit with related criminal charges.

Democrats are slated to take measures imminently to impeach Mr. Trump — again — over the riot prior to President-elect Joseph R. Biden succeeds him soon on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

